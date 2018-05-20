Salt-N-Pepa Join Forces With En Vogue To Close Out BBMAs With Unforgettable Performance

Let the rhythm run! Salt-N-Pepa took to the stage for the Billboard Music Awards to lay down a serious performance with fellow 90s hip-hop royalty En Vogue!

Wicked, wicked — oooh, had to kick it — the legendary female rap trio Salt-N-Pepa threw down with a one-of-a-kind special performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards to close out the show. Joining forces with En Vogue, the ladies celebrated their 30th anniversary of their debut on the Billboard charts with the hit “My Mike Sounds Nice” with a medley performance of their biggest hits.

The girls got right to our weakness with a little “Shoop” action, before it was time to get doooown with the iconic jam, “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Don’t be coy, it keeps coming up anyhow! Then, ooh baby, baby — it was time to “Push It” just like it was 1988 again. And then, ladies, it was time to close things out with En Vogue with the mighty good jam “Whatta Man”. And look who came out with a killer last note, the hostess with the mostess herself, Kelly Clarkson. Now that is how you end a show and celebrate an incredible catalogue of music.

“Thirty years later, we’re still Pushing It all over the world and we’re still loved and celebrated by fans we grew up with as well as new fans,” said Salt-N-Pepa told Billboard before the event. “Looking back at all the barriers we’ve broken as women in this very male dominated genre of music, being the first two female rappers to break the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 is right up there as one of the best moments of our amazing career. We are blessed.”

Correction — we are ALL blessed after this performance! Incredible!