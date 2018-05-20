Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Fairytale Gown At Royal Wedding Reception – See Pics

Meghan Markle just married into royalty, and her best friend Priyanka Chopra showed up at her wedding reception looking like a princess! See her gorgeous glittery gown here!

While the Royal Wedding was watched by millions on May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s reception was far more intimate. The after-party wasn’t filmed for the public, so we can’t be totally sure of everything that went down. What we do know, however, is that there were plenty of wardrobe changes, and Priyanka Chopra totally slayed the game. The 35-year-old actress was photographed wearing a stunning sparkly nude Dior gown. She kept her dark locks down in loose waves and rocked a subtle, mauve lip.

This delicate outfit was a large departure from the structured lilac ensemble she wore to the ceremony earlier in the day. She looked regal in a lavender shift dress under a matching coat made by designer Vivienne Westwood. While the look fit her like a glove, she revealed on Instagram that it was still being tailored very late the night before. As hats or fascinators are required for formal, royal events, the Quantico star opted for an interesting one made by iconic designer Philip Treacy.

Her makeup was also on point while attending the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. She kept her look monochromatic and went with pretty pastel purple makeup. Her makeup artist Pati Dubroff told HollywoodLife: “Priyanka wore a lilac day suit with an incredible lavender hat. I was inspired by the flowers of spring, lilacs and peonies, so I gave Priyanka a bright, floral, spring look.” The entire day was a great day for love – and for a love of fashion!

The Baywatch star wasn’t the only famous guest at the wedding. Meghan and Harry tied the knot at noon in front of approximately 600 guests, including family members Prince William and Kate Middleton, and of course, Queen Elizabeth. David and Victoria Beckham, Amal and George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, and Serena Williams were also in attendance.