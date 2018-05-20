Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Clearly ‘Deeply In Love’ As He Stares At Her — She’s ‘His Rock’

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look more in love at their wedding? HollywoodLife spoke to a body language expert to see just how crazy these two are about each other!

During the royal wedding on May 19, the whole world was able to witness the immense love between Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36. Upon arriving at the alter, the groom told Meghan that she looks amazing and he’s “so lucky.” But if you’re curious just how much these two genuinely truly care about each other, you don’t need to wonder any longer. HollywoodLife spoke to body language expert and author Dr. Lillian Glass who gave a total run-down of the couple’s feelings for one another based on their sweet exchanges and glances during the ceremony.

“The wedding really was a fairy tale come true… and, Prince Harry hasn’t looked that happy since he was a little boy playing in his mom’s arms. Harry just couldn’t stop looking at Meghan, and he was looking at her with such love — he was constantly sneaking a peek at her, and it is clear how deeply, deeply in love he is with her,” Glass said.

But it’s not just Harry who’s completely smitten! “The same is true of Meghan,” the expert added. “She clearly has so much love for Harry, and it is clear that she totally adores him. Meghan had such amazing confidence and poise, and the happiness that she was feeling clearly shone through.” Indeed it did!

After the prince moved aside Meghan’s veil and gushed about how amazing she looked , he was spotted biting his lip – and the adorable moment blew up on Twitter. “You could see Harry becoming emotional the moment he first saw Meghan walking down the aisle, and it was truly moving to see how much in love he is,” Glass continued. “Harry definitely looked at Meghan more than she looked at him, he looked to her for reassurance, and it’s clear that she’s going to be his rock.”

Glass also pointed out how the younger brother of Prince William used to be more rebellious and has since changed his demeanor since he began dating the former actress. “Harry has been a mental and emotional mess for years, he’s been acting out throughout his young adult life… the nazi uniform, the misguided Las Vegas trip… he definitely struggled before he met Meghan, and needed guidance after losing his beloved mother at such a young age,” she said. “And, you can tell that she brings out the best in Harry, and is a pillar of strength for him.” So sweet!