Normani Kordei & Khalid Slay The BBMAs With Their Steamy Performance Of ‘Love Lies’– Watch

Shut it down! Normani and Khalid killed the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and we are speechless! Get all the details on their incredible show here!

We were not ready! After accepting the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei hit the stage at the highly anticipated event on Sunday to perform their song “Love Lies” on Sunday in Las Vegas, and it was truly incredible. Looking as dapper as ever, Khalid crooned the lyrics “show me where your love lies,” while Normani did the same in a sexy fringe number. However, Normani took things to a whole new level with her sultry dance moves! Of course, we knew Normani and Khalid would kill it after they announced their collaboration back in February, and released the steamy visual for the track on Feb. 14. Nevertheless, these two are amazing together, and we can’t wait to hear more collaborations from them in the future.

Outside of the Billboard Awards, Normani and Khalid have been pretty busy. Khalid was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award, and slammed his performances at the AMAS and VMAS in 2017. And, as many of you may know, Normani recently raised eyebrows among Harmonizers when news broke that she had signed a solo publishing deal. So, this certainly implied that an end to her group Fifth Harmony was coming soon. And, that’s exactly what happened. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride! After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani said in a joint statement posted to Twitter on March 19. While we are still recovering, we understand it was the best decision.

Love Lies is vibes af Khalid and Normani slayed it 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/eOT3TeuqUx — 🍦Jeremy🍦 (@Jeremy1P1) May 21, 2018

Plus, we love seeing the girls do their own thing, and Normani did just that tonight! In addition to her blossoming career, Normani has also set the record straight about her former band member Camila Cabello, who left the group before their hiatus to pursue a solo career. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” Normani said to reporters when asked about Camila at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards on April 8. This is what we love to hear!