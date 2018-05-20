Normani Looks Crazy Sexy In Sheer Lace Lingerie Dress At Billboard Awards

Normani Kordei is on top of the world! She’s breaking out as a solo artist, and looked incredibly sexy in a sheer lace gown at the Billboard Awards! See her outfit below!

Nothing is slowing Normani Kordei down! Her girl group Fifth Harmony recently announced their hiatus, but her solo career is on a massive trajectory — and going up! She looked flawless at the Billboard Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas! See her look and more gorgeous dresses in the gallery attached! WOW! She was SERVING in this sheer, black lace dress with a veryyyy low cut neckline and sky-high thigh slit. Just a tiny pair of black panties kept this look suitable for the carpet! So sexy!

Her hair was half up, styled in gorgeous curls. Her makeup was glowing and natural, with defined, silver eyes. During the show, Normani is performing with Khalid, singing their song, “Love Lies” — it’s going to be amazing! Normani’s former bandmate Camila Cabello is performing at the show as well! We can’t wait to hear all of the songs during the show! Normani is not just a singer — she just signed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina!

She told Vogue: “I’ve always wanted to get into the fashion space. It’s something that I’ve been inspired by ever since I was a little girl.” She added, “Now, more than ever, I feel like music and fashion play off of each other with music being one of the great influences and artists dominating in the fashion space as well. It’s something that I wanted to be part of.” Maybe we will see her on the runway someday soon!