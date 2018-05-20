Nick Jonas Mercilessly Mocked For Wearing One Suspender At The BBMAs — See Funny Tweets

Nick Jonas looked like a hottie with a body at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, but some fans could NOT get over the fact he only had one suspender strap on — and the trolling is out of control! See the hilarious tweets.

Nick Jonas‘, 25, muscles were front and center as he walked the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. But while he undoubtedly looked like a total beef cake, his fashion game was not as strong — at least for some fans! The singer actually kept it simple in just a brick red button-down, black dress pants, and black shoes. Oh, and suspenders! But Nick’s suspenders weren’t your average fabric straps; nope, Nick rocked just ONE of his suspender straps. We can’t help but wonder — was it an accident, a fashion statement, or something way more meaningful than that?

Either way, it didn’t take long for Twitter to poke fun at his unique look. While some thought he looked like a Disney character — hello, Gaston — others saw him bearing a strong resemblance to a waiter at a popular chain restaurant. “Yo @ nickjonas looks straight up like a Gaston typa snack rn yaknowwhatimsayin # BBMAs,” one fan posted. Another wrote, “Nick Jonas gonna hook you up with THE best table at this Macaroni Grill.” Pretty good, right?

Fans didn’t stop there though. Other lol-worthy comments include: “Which one was he on Jersey Shore?” and “‘We do things a little different at this Chili’s…’ says Nick Jonas to your party before jumping into the splits.” “Gaston chic.” And another one of our favorite comments: “Oh my god he has the face of every waiter.” But as much as Twitter users couldn’t help laughing at his one-strap mishap, he was also praised for his pure sexiness.

Nick Jonas gonna hook you up with THE best table at this Macaroni Grill pic.twitter.com/7aPLzsv7ro — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 20, 2018

yo @nickjonas looks straight up like a Gaston typa snack rn yaknowwhatimsayin 🙃🙃🙃 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/euetwAqoCx — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) May 21, 2018

“My dude Nick Jonas has always been hot as hell but my god is the man aging like a fine wine,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Okay is no one else feel a little violated by @ nickjonas’s arms at the # BillboardMusicAwards in the best possible way?” More comments include: “Seeing Nick Jonas At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Added Five Years To My Life,” “im sorry but nick jonas is the hottest looking guy tonight lIKE CHOKE ME WITH UR BIG ASS MUSCLES UNTIL I CAN’T BREATHE ANYMORE THXX # BBMAs.”

On the red carpet, Nick told reporters that he’s currently planning the bachelor party for his brother Joe Jonas — who is marrying actress Sophie Turner. “It’s gonna be respectful,” he said, according to People.