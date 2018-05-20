Mila Kunis Sizzles In Sexy Embellished Mini Skirt At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

SO gorgeous! Mila Kunis stunned on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a black ensemble with metallic accents. We’re obsessed with this chic look she rocked before presenting at the awards show!

Seriously, how gorgeous did Mila Kunis, 34, look on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20? Posing for cameras in a tiny black ensemble, the star sizzled in a flattering skirt and top combo that totally highlighted her toned legs. Mila looked fresh and sexy, but we especially loved her killer confidence! Of course the actress always looks amazing, but her entire ensemble tonight was even MORE on-point than usual! We can’t wait to watch her present later in the evening!

Mila stunned in a simple black top that featured one shoulder cutout. The sleek piece was tucked into a tiny black mini skirt that had stripes made out of tiny mirrors. She polished off her look with black pumps and a bold ring. As for her beauty look, the mom-of-two styled her hair in a wavy lob with thick bangs, and wore dark, smokey-eye makeup. Does Mila look fierce or what? We’re kind of getting modern Cleopatra vibes from her!

Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 40, have their hands full at home with daughter Wyatt, 3, and 1-year-old son Dimitri, so you can bet the star is enjoying her night out! Earlier this year on March 4, Ashton and Mila had a rare night out together when they attended an Oscars afterparty. The duo got all dressed up and even took a selfie together, which Ashton later posted on Instagram. He captioned the cute shot, “Night out with the wife.” Aw! Tonight though, Mila is solo and looking fierce!