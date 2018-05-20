Meghan Markle Delivered Moving Speech At Wedding Reception: Thank You For Welcoming Me In

Meghan Markle made history when she gave a touching speech about how grateful she was to be welcomed into the royal family during her wedding reception with Prince Harry on May 19. Get all the details here!

Meghan Markle, 36, made history when she broke tradition and gave a memorable speech at the evening reception, which took place at Frogmore House in Windsor Great Park, after her royal wedding with Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 and it left quite the impression. During her moment, she talked about what she hoped to achieve in her new role as Duchess of Sussex and she graciously thanked the royal family for welcoming her into The Firm after her marriage to Harry, according to the Daily Mail. Although brides don’t usually give speeches at a royal wedding reception, Meghan had planned on sharing her words for months before the big day which proves once again that she’s a trailblazer and goes by what’s in her heart, not what’s in history books.

Meghan’s sweet speech was just one of many exciting parts of the reception, which included 200 guests. The newlyweds’ first dance was to the upbeat song, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston and in addition to the delicious-sounding lemon elderflower wedding cake, a source told the outlet that the menu included dirty burgers, a cocktail with ginger and rum that was cleverly called “When Harry Met Meghan”, and even cotton candy! Harry’s brother and best man, Prince William, was also said to have given a “naughty” speech during the celebration and guest host James Corden gave an “unknown” surprise. DJ Sam Totolee played some of Harry’s favorite house tracks and the guests dined on an earlier organic dinner.

Before the fun reception, Prince Harry gave his own speech at the post-wedding luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth. In it, the ginger-haired prince excitingly referred to Meghan as his “wife” and seemed quite happy about his new bride. During the ceremony, Harry made headlines for being noticeably emotional throughout and it was more than endearing! We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the happy couple now that they’re officially married!