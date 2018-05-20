Maren Morris Brings The Heat In Sexy Red & Pink Dress At Billboard Awards

Maren Morris strikes again! The country queen dazzled on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in one hot look. We can’t get over her sparkling red and pink gown!

Bow down to Maren Morris! The “Rich” singer shut down the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a red and pink dress that we’re obsessed with. The top half of the gown featured pink sequin and was actually shaped like a heart! The bottom half of the gown was a gorgeous bright red. She also flashed her toned abs with her look! Maren’s hair was styled in loose waves. We’re really loving her ombre hair! She completed her fun look with a pink lip and smokey eye.

Maren, 28, has been killing the fashion game lately, and she just took things to the next level with her super sexy BBMAs look. Maren is attending the show as a first-time BBMA nominee. Before the show, it was announced that she had won for Top Country Female Artist. Congrats, Maren! Just another award to add to her growing collection!

The country star knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. At the 2018 ACMs, Maren sizzled in a strapless green metallic dress. She and husband Ryan Hurd walked a red carpet for the first time since getting married! During the show, Maren turned up the heat in a cleavage-baring gold gown while singing “Rich.” Months earlier, Maren slayed on the Grammys red carpet in a low-cut silver dress with cutouts.

During the BBMAs, Maren will be performing “The Middle,” her hit collaboration with popular DJ Zedd and the musical group Grey. The song has shot to the top of the chats and has become a worldwide sensation. When Maren announced the exciting news, she teased on Instagram, “We’re pulling out the stops with this one.”