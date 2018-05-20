Kesha and Macklemore Bring All the Nostalgia to BBMA’s With ‘Good Old Days’ Performance

The perfect pair we didn’t know we needed – but can’t get enough of – gave us a sneak peek of their upcoming tour at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

It’s a good thing what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there because otherwise we would have missed out on Kesha and Macklemore‘s incredible performance at the Billboard Music Awards. The two took the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas to sing their “Good Old Days” collab, which was on Macklemore’s 2017 album Gemini. It was only the second time they’d done a televised performance together since they were on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. While Kesha wore a bohemian fringe shawl on the BBMAs red carpet, she performed in a bedazzled dress and Macklemore sported a palm tree jacket and bandanna. The stage was decked out as well with twinkly lights and a camper. But the duo didn’t just look good performing their duet – they sounded great, too!

So if you weren’t planning on buying tickets to their tour, which kicks off in Phoenix on June 6th, maybe it’s time to reconsider. Because the energy they delivered on stage tonight was just the beginning, and we want more where that came from! Between Kesha’s perfect pipes and Macklemore’s stage presence, they’re bound to continue putting on awesome shows. And with a dollar from each ticket going to two amazing organizations that are anti-sexual assault and pro-social and racial justice, it’s impossible to go wrong.

But whether you end up getting an encore at The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour or not, at least these two gifted all of us with a fab BBMAs performance. They joined a bunch of other amazing performers from Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato to Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled in blowing everyone away tonight.