Texan Kelly Clarkson In Tears Over Santa Fe Massacre At BBMAs: ‘We Need Action’

So heartbreaking. Less than 72 hours after a high school shooting rocked the town of Sante Fe, Kelly Clarkson fought back tears at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards while paying tribute to those who were killed in the May 18 massacre.

Texas native Kelly Clarkson, who has four children of her own, paid tribute to the Sante Fe High School shooting victims at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. In a cold open that was supposed to be a “moment of silence” for the 9 students and teacher that died on Friday morning, Kelly said, “Once again, we’re grieving for more kids. We want to pray for all the victims, for all their families.” After admitting that she was asked to introduce a moment of silence for the victims, she further told the crowd, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working. Obviously. Let’s have a moment of action. A moment of change.” And we couldn’t agree with her more! To watch Kelly’s full speech, during which she fought through tears, click on the video below.

As we previously told you, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire inside Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning, May 18, killing 9 students and 1 teacher. The shooter, who is now in police custody, was reportedly wearing uniform-like attire with Nazi and World War II emblems on it at the time of the massacre. After the shooting, police confirmed they found explosives inside and near Santa Fe High School.

Our hearts go out to all the victims in the Santa Fe community and their families. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ejLAd8nKk — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by this horrific shooting. Words can’t even begin to describe what they must be going through. It doesn’t help the situation, but we’re happy Kelly took the stage and addressed the massacre. School shootings need to stop happening, and the only way that’ll happen is with “change”.