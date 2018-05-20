Kelly Clarkson Gets Funky With A Powerful ‘Whole Lotta Woman’ BBMAs Performance

She’s not just the host – she’s also one of the star performers! Kelly Clarkson took a break from running the 2018 Billboard Music Awards to slay on stage, singing her hit, ‘Whole Lotta Woman’.

If you’re going to have Kelly Clarkson, 36, host your awards show, you just gotta have her sing, right? In a break from her role as the MC of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly proved why she remains one of the best voices in music today. The first and forever American Idol winner delivered a powerful performance of her song, “Whole Lotta Woman,” off her eight studio album, Meaning Of Life. With a horn section, backup singers and a ton of attitude, it was a performance that got people up on their feet. As Simon Cowell said as he walked on stage after the performance, “That was bloody fantastic.”

This song, besides being a powerful anthem for anyone in need of some self-love, hold a special place in Kelly’s heart. “It was really fun to talk to [the song’s producers, Denisia ‘Blue June’ Andrews and Brittany ‘Chi’ Coney’] about how it took me awhile to fall in love because I am a whole lot of woman,” she said when speaking with Rolling Stone. “I have a big personality, I’m a grown-ass woman that can pay her bills, and I make a lot of money. That’s intimidating”

“One of my favorite singers on the planet, Aretha Franklin, isn’t tiny,” Kelly added. “But she’s boss, and when she walks onto the stage everyone stops breathing. We’re marveling at her talent, [but] maybe some artists that we loved growing up would never make it today because of that dumb reason. Why we are afraid of it? People come in different packages, and they may not all be what you like, but man, don’t they sound good?”

Initially, Kelly thought she would co-host the night, being the musical sidekick to a comedian who would deal with the bulk of the hosting. Then, she found out that she was going to do this gig solo. “That was a DEFCON, red-alert, total run-for-the-hills moment,” Kelly told USA Today. “But then we figured out something fun and cool to do that’s totally in my wheelhouse. Now I’m not really nervous. And I’m not afraid to look like an idiot, so we’ll start with that.” After that performance, the last thing anyone would call Kelly is an idiot. Brava!