Kelly Clarkson Slays BBMA Outfits– See Her Sequin Dress, Fringe Ensemble & More

Hostess with the mostess! Kelly Clarkson did a great job at the 2018 Billboard Music, but her outfits stole the show! Take a look at her many changes in the gallery below!

Kelly Clarkson, you look good! The “Piece By Piece” singer hosted the 2018 Billboard Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, and she did NOT disappoint. While we are still obsessing over her superb presenting skills, it’s time to turn our focus to her incredible outfits. Opening up with emotional tribute to Santa Fe High School shooting victims, Kelly rocked a stunning floor-length, black sequin gown paired with gold jewelry. She styled her hair bone straight, and we are obsessed. Not to mention, she reportedly dropped a whopping 40 pounds and is looking better than ever!

Keeping the momentum, Kelly later switched things up in a black and gold belted dress paired with a figure hugging blazer while introducing John Legend. She wore her hair in a funky half-up half-down style and pulled the look together with gold dangling earrings and hot red lipstick. So chic, right? However, our favorite look so far has to be her performance look. Proving she’s still on top, Kelly performed her song “Whole Lotta Woman,” a track from her album, Meaning Of Life. And by the title alone, Kelly had no choice but to wear something, that well, showed she is a whole lotta woman. Kelly opted for a gold fringe dress paired with black tights and heels. What a look! She also styled her hair differently with lose beach waves, and her fun gold eye shadow was the icing on the cake!

But, before the show even began, Kelly looked extremely regal on the red carpet in a black gown with pointed shoulder pads. Can we say outfit goals?! Nevertheless, we loved all of her looks and you can view more in the gallery above!