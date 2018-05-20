Kelly Clarkson: Stunning In Tight Black Dress Before Hosting Billboard Awards

Before hosting the Billboard Awards, Kelly Clarkson looked radiant on the red carpet with a bold lip and dramatic black dress. See her outfit below.

Kelly Clarkson, 36, is gonna have a big night! She started off by looking absolutely amazing on the red carpet at the Billboard Awards, which were broadcast live from Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20. Kelly recently lost quite a bit of weight. After two kids, the American Idol winner looks better than ever! Her blonde hair looked gorgeous, styled sleek and straight in a bob by Robert Ramos. She’s not only hosting but also performing at the show, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She wore an avant guard black dress, with a spectacular off-the-shoulder neckline. It featured a wide belt, cinching her tiny waist. There was also a thigh-high slit — so sexy! She rocked dark nails and held a sparkly clutch! Kelly told Billboard about her hosting duties and the awards: “I think for any artist, just to be validated, that your work is liked, people like what you’re doing — that’s a pretty incredible thing.”

She continued, “I mean, I remember whenever I was first on the Billboard charts, and it was just one of those incredible things that was almost surreal. I am celebrating artists [tonight] … I just really don’t want to mess up a name!”

Makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet did Kelly’s pretty makeup. On the carpet, she rocked a bright and bold orangey-red lip, and long lashes. We can’t wait to see the various hair, makeup and wardrobe changes she rocks throughout the night as host of the show!