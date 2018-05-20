Kelly Clarkson Sings Her Way Through Epic BBMAs Opening Medley That Got Everyone Dancing

If Taylor Swift is dancing, you know it’s going to be a great show. Kelly Clarkson kicked off the Billboard Music Awards with a wild, explosive medley that included everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Bruno Mars to Maren Morris!

The opening moments can make or break an award show, so the pressure was on Kelly Clarkson. The 36-year-old music superstar was tasked with hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and she went for broke in the first few minutes of the show. Literally, she probably broke the budget for the show in a Vegas spectacular. After saying she was going to keep things simple and low-key, Kelly was joined by a gentlemen with a guitar for a sweet cover of Maren Morris’s “My Church.” That turned into Sam Shepard’s “Too Good At Goodbyes” and from there, it went nuts!

With b-boys, showgirls, acrobats, and pyrotechnics, Kelly slid into her own version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” Shawn Mendes’s “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” The latter seemed to put a smile on Taylor’s face, who showed up out of nowhere and found the host paying tribute to her in the opening moments!

It seems that the BBMAs hit the jackpot by having Kelly host their event in Sin City. Was there any doubt? Ahead of the music extravaganza, Kelly gave a preview of what fans can expect during the three-hour broadcast: hilarity. “Hands down, I will trip, there will be some kind of wardrobe thing, something will happen with Spanx,” she told USA Today. “I’m that person: If it can happen, it will happen.” Though, don’t expect Kelly to worry about falling on her face or having her clothing suddenly self-destruct. “I do not get embarrassed, honestly. If I trip, I’ll get back up and be like, ‘That’s funny!’ “

She's our hostess doing the mostest, singing a medley of all of our fave #BBMAs hits! THIS IS AMAZING. 🎶 #KELLY_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pDdIPJGZCL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Taylor singing along to Kelly Clarkson's opening! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/hKSzvTLP4R — SimplySFans | Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 21, 2018

Though, she did reveal that there was one thing she was deathly afraid of happening: screwing up someone’s name. “I don’t want to pull a John Travolta and be like Nazee Whatever,” Kelly said, invoking John’s most notorious flub during the 2014 Oscars when he introduced Idina Menzel as something that was nowhere near her name. “I just don’t want to insult someone.” It’s that kindness that prevented her from teasing another musician during the show’s opening number.

“I cannot pull that off, making fun of people,” she said. “Every time I’d make a joke, I’d be like, ‘I’m just kidding. We’re cool, right?’ ” Clarkson said. “But we’ve found a way to do this.” No kidding.