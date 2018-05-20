Katy Perry Wows In Baby Blue Jumpsuit & Sparkling Robe On ‘Idol’ Finale

Katy Perry slays again! The ‘American Idol’ judge slayed on night one of the show’s finale in a bright blue jumpsuit and matching robe that had some serious sparkle. Is there any look Katy can’t rock?

With this being the American Idol finale, you know Katy Perry’s going to go all out. The singer has been pulling out all the stops with her fashion over the course of the season, and she naturally saved the best for last. When she walked out onto the Idol stage on May 20, Katy turned heads in a baby blue jumpsuit underneath a sequin sheer robe with feathered detailing. Katy looked like a goddess with her short platinum blonde hair style in loose curls.

Katy and the rest of the judges have one incredible grand finale planned. Katy is fulfilling her promise to top 10 finalist Catie Turner and hitting the stage with the aspiring artist. They’ll be singing “Part of Me.” Luke Bryan will be performing solo and with top 3 finalist Gabby Barrett. Lionel Richie will be singing his hit “All Night Long” with the top 10 finalists. Nick Jonas, Patti LaBelle, Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, and more are also set to perform.

At the end of the night, either Gabby, Maddie Poppe, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson will be named the winner of ABC’s American Idol! Right after American Idol season 16 wraps up, Katy will continue her Witness: The Tour. She’ll be heading to Europe, Africa, and Australia. American Idol has been renewed for a second season, so Katy and the other judges will be heading back to the judges’ table very soon!