Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus Get Into Huge Fight During Chaotic Taping Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus reportedly had an extremely intense disagreement during the May 18 taping of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion and things quickly got physical. Get all the details on the shocking brawl here!

Woah! Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Briana DeJesus, 23, reportedly got into a massive fight at a recent taping of the show’s reunion on May 18 and it got messy! “There was a physical altercation between them, but both returned to resume finish filming,” a source told Us Weekly. While the cast of the show was set to speak with Dr. Drew Pinsky, things quickly got chaotic when Kailyn and Briana hit the stage. “Briana was the last girl called to the stage, and she came out and went right at Kail,” another source told The Ashley. “Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus was on set too and she jumped in and got in Kail’s face. They started swinging at each other and Kail was motioning to Bri to ‘Bring it on!’ Everyone else that was on stage scattered to get out of the way. Even Dr. Drew ran out of there.” Eek!

Apparently the fight started backstage when a source said that Kailyn challenged Briana to a fight and when things got heated, security stepped in to cool things down. “There had been a lot of back-and-forth instigation on both ends before the girls got on the stage,” another person told the outlet. “That’s why Bri came out ready to fight.” While the fight didn’t have punches (although they tried!), it did reportedly have hair-pulling and it upset some cast members, including Chelsea Houska. “Chelsea was super-upset by it all,” a different source who was on-set told the outlet. “She’s pregnant and was worried that she would get caught up in a fight, and that’s exactly what happened.” Kailyn later took to Twitter on May 19 to address the rumors about her getting beat up during the fight. “I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax,” she tweeted.

Although the moment seems like it definitely was out of control, the altercation between Kailyn and Briana is not entirely shocking considering they’re known for not being fond of each other. Ever since Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin became romantically involved with Briana, things have not been smooth. They have been attacking each other with words online for months and things verbally got messy between them during the last reunion taping of the show back in Oct. 2017.

I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 19, 2018

We’re glad to know that it doesn’t seem like anyone got seriously hurt but we sure hope these girls can come to a truce sometime soon! Violence is never a good thing despite the drama that ensues around the show! We’ll be on the lookout to see where things go from here.