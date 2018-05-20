John Legend Rocks The BBMAs With Electric Performance Of ‘A Good Night’

John Legend knows how to get a crowd moving! The singer hit the BBMAs stage to perform his smash hit ‘A Good Night’, where he was joined by the coolest backup dancers, dressed in all white! Watch his performance here!

John Legend, 39, rocked the Billboard Music Awards stage with an energetic performance of his latest hit, “A Good Night”! The singer, dressed in all white with a bedazzled biker jacket, nailed his vocals while still taking over the entire stage with his sultry moves. Check out part of his performance below!

Ahead of his performance, John hit the BBMAs red carpet in another bright out, similar to the one he rocked on stage. The singer looked dapper in clean, white pants with matching sneakers. He also donned a white shirt with a cool navy printed jacket over it. John knew he had to pull out all the style stops since he didn’t have his lady love on his arm to attract all the attention. As you may know, John’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, 32, just gave birth to the couple’s second child, a baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens on May 17.

Ahead of the show, John was spotted on the BBMAs red carpet,solo, where he was asked about his newborn, Miles. And, he even admitted why he and Chrissy decided to give their baby boy his special moniker. “We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it,” the “All of Me” John told E! News host Jason Kennedy. “So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis,” he continued. “And Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and got Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out for him for a little, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.’”

As for Chrissy? — Although the model couldn’t make it to the awards show, she made sure to let fans know she was supporting her man from home. She posted a photo of her with their new baby boy while watching John on TV. Chrissy wrote, “wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” clearly mocking haters on Twitter who slammed her for not attending the show. John jokingly replied, “True, true.”

Chrissy announced the exciting baby news on Twitter, Wednesday (May 17) writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” with a series of baby bottle emojis. Their newborn son joins the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.