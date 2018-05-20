Janet Jackson Turned The BBMAs Into A Wild Party With Her Stunning Performance– Watch

Bow down! Janet Jackson owned the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and we are shook! Check out some of our favorite moments from her performance here!

Yes Queen! Performing on television for the first time in a decade, Janet Jackson, 51, killed the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, and we are in awe! I mean is she aging backwards?! Janet opened up with “Nasty,” and fans could not control their excitement. I mean, everyone was mouthing the words (us too, at home)! Wearing a sexy shimmery gold sweatshirt with metallic boots her choreography was nothing short of mesmerizing.

But, before hitting the stage, Janet made history by being the first African American woman to be honored with the Billboard Icon Award. Members of the audience were literally taken down memory lane as the screens projected a series of visuals from her tours, old album covers, performances with The Jackson 5, and confessional interviews. If you teared up a little, you’re not alone. “Thank you Billboard, I’m deeply humbled and grateful for this award,” Janet said after accepting the award. In her speech she also touched on the troubling events happening in society and paid homage to the MeToo movements. What an icon!

YASSS MS. JANET JACKSON SHOWING THEM HOW ITS DONE 👏🏽👏🏽 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/voVOBBe8E0 — KHipHopHoe™ (@KhiphopWorld) May 21, 2018

We’re not even halfway through 2018, and it’s already been one hell of a year for Janet. And, her BBMA performance was just a preview of what we’re going to see during her upcoming State of the World tour, which kicks off this summer. This tour will be it’s second leg and will hit 11 cities starting in Austin, TX on July 11. She will also be headlining festivals Panorama, Outside Lands, and FYF fest. What a busy woman! Aside from her phenomenal career, Janet is a proud mama to her adorable one-year-old son Eissa Al Mana with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. It’s crazy to see her juggle a career and a new baby! Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more proud of Janet