Ed Sheeran Lights Up Dublin While Playing ‘Galways Girl’ During The BBMAs

Though he wasn’t there at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Ed Sheeran — while on tour in Ireland — still managed to make everyone swoon with a sweet performance of his hit, ‘Galway Girl’

Isn’t technology amazing? Ed Sheeran, 27, wasn’t even on the same continent as the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and he still managed to make an appearance. (He better have, as he’s tied with Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars for the most nominations.) Ed didn’t disappoint his fans, as though he was in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the Ireland and United Kingdom portion of his world tour, he still managed to beam in, sharing a song for all the Dubliners out there. Joined by a fiddle and more traditional instruments, Ed played his heart out in a wonderful rendition of “Galway Girl.” The shot of the massive crowd gathered to see this one man play was breathtaking. Good job, Ed!

Ed made history days before the 2018 BBMAs. His song, “Perfect,” re-entered the top 10 on May 16, rebounding from No. 12 to No. 9. While a song gaining three spots is nothing new, by making that move, “Perfect” became just the 10th single in the Billboard Hot 100’s 59-year history to spend 26 total weeks in the top 10.

The other nine songs include” The Chainsmokers’s collab with Halsey, “Closer”; LeAnne Rimes’ “How Do I Live”; Mark Roson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”; Santana and Rob Thomas’s “Smooth”; LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem; Bruno Mars, again, with “That’s What I Like”; Jewel, with “You Were Meant For Me”; “Truly Madly Deeply” by Savage Garden; and …Ed Sheeran! Ed became the only artist with two long-standing hits, as “Shape Of You” also spent half-a-year in the Top 10.

In addition to leaving an impact on the music industry, Ed Sheeran has changed ice cream – forever. Gelati, a shop that has two locations in Ireland, unveiled ketchup-flavored ice cream because of the singer’s love of the condiment (he has a “Heinz Tomato Ketchup” tattoo on his bicep. Seriously.) “We @gelati_icecream decided to welcome Ed Sheeran back to Ireland by creating his favourite flavour: Tomato ketchup!! Drop in for a free Ketchup cone if attending the concert.” Well, at least he has a custom-made treat to snack on after this show (and to celebrate if he wins any of the 15 BBMAs he’s nominated for.) To no one’s surprise, Ed went ahead and won four BBMAs before the show started. That deserves a snack!