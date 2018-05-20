Ciara Flaunts Major Side Boob In Barely-There Rose Gold Gown At Billboard Music Awards

When DOESN’T Ciara look incredible?! The singer attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and her glittery goddess-like gown was totally on point!

Hitting the red carpet in a sparkly blush-colored dress, Ciara, 32, showed up to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in a super sexy look fit for a goddess. The singer totally nailed her outfit, and we love how it showed off her killer figure — including some wild side boob. Talk about making an entrance! We seriously can’t get enough of her chic hair and wow-worthy outfit. In addition to her look though, Ciara was also giving off major fierce vibes, which only made her appear even more confident and cool.

Ciara effortlessly pulled off her attention-grabbing ensemble with elegance and glam. Her gown featured a fluid drape, and we love how it highlighted her best features — hello killer arms! It also was virtually sheer but never showed off TOO much. The mom-of-two styled her hair in bold loose long waves, which perfectly framed her face, and we love how she did her makeup too! Ciara rocked champagne lipgloss and neutral eyeshadow, which only enhanced her natural beauty. SO gorgeous!

Speaking to E! News, the presenter gushed she was so “happy” to be at the BBMs. When asked about what motherhood means to her, the star gave such a heart-melting answer. “It’s a special gift that we’re given as women,” she said. “I love putting a smile on my kids’ faces — they put a smile on mine in the toughest times.” Aw!

Ciara is only presenting this year, but although she’s not nominated for anything, she’s no stranger to the Billboard Awards. In fact, the “1, 2 Step” artist has a total of six nominations under her belt — including one for female new artist in 2004. Ciara’s latest album, Jackie, came out in 2015, one year after her first child, Future Zahir Wilburn, now 3, was born. Since then, Ciara has married NFL star Russell Wilson, 29, and the two welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017.

Since she has her hands full with two kids under the age of 4 at home, we can only imagine Ciara is loving her night out tonight — and she totally looks like she’s embracing every moment!