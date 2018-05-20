Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Slay Their Duet ‘Fall In Line’ At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato debuted their sexy new collaboration at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and the performance was FIRE! Watch, here.

Two of the biggest names in music — Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato — came together for a dynamic performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and it was amazing. The pop divas, who both have powerhouse vocal abilities, debuted their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Fall In Line”, on the show. And by debut, we mean TV debut, since Christina and Demi released the track just a few days prior to the show. Christina and Demi teased their joint song for quite some time, but the track was finally released as part of Christina’s forthcoming new album, Liberation, which is due to drop on June 15.

Dressed in a black trench-coat and knee-high boots, Christina took the stage first, belting out the lyrics to their song while an army of handsome men marched around her. Then, Demi walked up a ramp and came up behind Christina. She, too, was dressed in a black trench-coat with her hair wet, and also nailed her notes. Behind the, a colorful checkered cube lit up in pink and red hues, before the background turned into a night sky with stars and an eclipse. It was AMAZING. Watch a video of the performance below.

Christina and Demi joined a long list of star-studded performers who took the stage during the Billboard Music Awards. Those artists included Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and BTS.