Camila Cabello Twirls In Fringe Dress On Red Carpet At Billboard Awards

Camila Cabello, 21, was ravishing at the 2018 Billboard Awards, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20. The show aired live nationwide, and Camila took the stage to perform her newest hit song “Sangria Wine” with Pharrell Williams. Before she hit the stage, she was already dancing on the red carpet in her gorgeous black and white dress! It was fun and girly, with a black bow near her neck. The skirt was white fringe, and she was twirling and showing off the dress on the carpet! Loved it!

Camila just helped out for the first ever HollywoodLife Beauty Awards, offering her top picks. “For my hair, I like the L’Oréal Total Repair 5 Shampoo/Conditioner and Mask, which are really good. You have to take care of yourself — whether it’s a skin care regime, or hair care.”

As far as makeup, the L’Oreal spokesperson told us, “L’Oréal has this Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation, which is really good and stays on. They also have a liquid lipstick — the Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick — which has a nice, natural color. I don’t like to use a lot of bright colors on my lips. I like to throw on balm or gloss to bring out my [natural] color. When I have to go on red carpet and need a little more, I use the Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick.”

