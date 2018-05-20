Caleb Lee Hutchinson Performs Incredible New Song ‘Johnny Cash Heart’ On ‘Idol’ Finale

The country crooner just swept us off our feet! Caleb Lee Hutchinson made us swoon when he kicked off his set of performances by singing a brand-new song called ‘Johnny Cash Heart’ on the first night of the ‘American Idol’ finale.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19, started the American Idol two-night finale off right with his performance of his winner’s single “Johnny Cash Heart.” His performance wasn’t over the top whatsoever. It was just him and his guitar. However, you could tell that Caleb was nervous to start the show. Katy Perry said Caleb’s performance was his “weakest” of the season. During the finale, Caleb will also return hometown of Dallas, Georgia, to see his family and thank his fans for all of their support throughout his journey.

Caleb is the last guy standing on ABC’s American Idol revival. He’s up against Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe. Caleb admitted before the finale how he felt to be an American Idol finalist. “It is weird being the last guy,” Caleb told reporters, including HollywoodLife. “I am outnumbered. I haven’t really thought of it that way. Guys have done well in the past, but you can also see the same thing can be said for a girl. It all depends what America wants… I don’t think there is a wrong answer… Maddie and Gabby are talented, beautiful ladies, and I am going to work my butt off and rub it in their face. I am just playing.”

On the second night of the finale, Caleb will hit the stage with country legend Darius Rucker to sing “Wagon Wheel.” He’ll also sing “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha and the other final two finalists. If Caleb wins, he’ll perform his winner’s single!