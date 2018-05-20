Billboard Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Ed Sheeran & More

Which artists won big at this year’s Billboard Music Awards?! Check out a full list from the buzzed-about event right here!

The biggest names in music are gathering in Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and many of those in attendance even get to take home trophies on the big night! The BBMAs feature categories in all different genres of music, as well as overall categories to award the bifggest and best in the industry as a whole. This year, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran had the most nominations with 15 each, followed by Post Malone,who has 13, and Imagine Dragons, who have 9.

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2018 show, and she’ll also be taking the stage to perform her new single “Whole Lotta Woman.” Other performers at this year show include Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Jennifer, Lopez, Maren Morris, and an epic collaboration between Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, among others. Janet Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award, and will take the stage to commemorate the moment, as well.

Ahead of the main event, Billboard announced the non-televised winners, and they’re listed in BOLD below! Check back during the show because we’ll be updating all night long!

TOP ARTIST

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Kenrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

TOP SELLING ALBUM

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Ed Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone, “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

TOP NEW ARTIST

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Kane Brown, “What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

TOP Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top Hot 100 Artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Selling Song

Luisi Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Top Radio Songs Artist

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believe”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Streaming Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Lif3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Collaboration

Camila Cabello ft Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

French Montana ft Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top Touring Artist

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Album

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top R&B Song

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young, Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Bruno Mars ft Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Album

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv is Rage 2

Post Malone, Stoney

Migos, Culture

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Album

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, Find A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Country Song

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha ft Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young,”In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. the Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Album

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. the Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara, “Heavy”

Portugal. the Man, “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists, “Wish I Knew You”

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Album

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Latin Song

J Balvin and Willy William ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, “Mayores”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices los 4”

Wisin ft Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii, Avici (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Lecrae ft Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Artist

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Gospel Album

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion Pursuit

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Gospel Song

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Black Panther: The Album

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Billboard Chart Achievement (fan voted)

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist (fan voted)

BTS

Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes