Billboard Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Ed Sheeran & More
Which artists won big at this year’s Billboard Music Awards?! Check out a full list from the buzzed-about event right here!
The biggest names in music are gathering in Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and many of those in attendance even get to take home trophies on the big night! The BBMAs feature categories in all different genres of music, as well as overall categories to award the bifggest and best in the industry as a whole. This year, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran had the most nominations with 15 each, followed by Post Malone,who has 13, and Imagine Dragons, who have 9.
Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2018 show, and she’ll also be taking the stage to perform her new single “Whole Lotta Woman.” Other performers at this year show include Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Jennifer, Lopez, Maren Morris, and an epic collaboration between Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, among others. Janet Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award, and will take the stage to commemorate the moment, as well.
Ahead of the main event, Billboard announced the non-televised winners, and they’re listed in BOLD below! Check back during the show because we’ll be updating all night long!
TOP ARTIST
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Kenrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
TOP SELLING ALBUM
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Pink, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Ed Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, Reputation
TOP HOT 100 SONG
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone, “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
TOP NEW ARTIST
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Kane Brown, “What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
TOP Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top Hot 100 Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Selling Song
Luisi Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Top Radio Songs Artist
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons, “Believe”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth, “Attention”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Streaming Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Lif3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Collaboration
Camila Cabello ft Young Thug, “Havana”
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
French Montana ft Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top Touring Artist
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Top R&B Album
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top R&B Song
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid, “Young, Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Bruno Mars ft Cardi B, “Finesse”
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Album
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv is Rage 2
Post Malone, Stoney
Migos, Culture
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Album
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, Find A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young, Brett Young
Top Country Song
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha ft Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young,”In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. the Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Album
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. the Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara, “Heavy”
Portugal. the Man, “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists, “Wish I Knew You”
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Album
Nicky Jam, Fenix
Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Latin Song
J Balvin and Willy William ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, “Mayores”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices los 4”
Wisin ft Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii, Avici (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
ODESZA, A Moment Apart
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection
MercyMe, Lifer
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”
Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”
Lecrae ft Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe, “Even If”
Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Artist
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Top Gospel Album
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion Pursuit
Marvin Sapp, Close
Top Gospel Song
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”
Travis Greene, “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”
Tamela Mann, “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Black Panther: The Album
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Billboard Chart Achievement (fan voted)
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Social Artist (fan voted)
BTS
Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes