Billboard Awards Hair & Makeup: Best Beauty On J-Lo, Taylor Swift & More

It was a beautiful night indeed, as stars like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Normani and many more showed off fabulous hair and makeup looks. See the best beauty at the Billboard Awards below!

Taylor Swift surprised everyone and showed up looking totally gorgeous and flawless. She wore a berry lip and her curly hair in a soft updo. Jennifer Lopez slayed, of course. She wore makeup from her new Jennifer Lopez X Inglot collection. She rocked a maroon smokey eye and nude, glossy lips. Ariana Grande rocked her signature high ponytail as she performed her new hit song “No Tears Left To Cry.”

The Voice judge and host of the 2018 Billboard Awards Kelly Clarkson stunned on the carpet with long lashes and orange-red lipstick. Her hair was sleek and straight, and she looked amazing! Celebrity hairstylist Castillo styled Real Housewives star Erika Jayne for the red carpet. Hailey Baldwin looked glowing and gorgeous, thanks to a Vita Liberata spray tan.

Christina Aguilera rocked a bit of a makeunder. Makeup artist Etienne Ortega used KISS Lash Couture Faux Extensions in Venus for a bold yet natural look. “We wanted to keep Christina’s look simplistic for the red carpet so there was room to add drama for her debut performance with Demi! I love using the KISS Lash Couture’s individual Faux Extensions because they can come together to create an endless amount of looks.”

Camila Cabello skin was highlighted to perfection, as usual! Her hair also looked super soft and shiny. She just told HollywoodLife: “For my hair, I like the L‘Oréal Total Repair 5 Shampoo/Conditioner and Mask, which are really good. You have to take care of yourself — whether it’s a skin care regime, or hair care.” We love that her favorite products are available at the drugstore! See all the beauty looks from the Billboard Awards in the gallery attached above!