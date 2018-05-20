Billboard Awards Show Highlights — See The BBMA’s Best Moments

What a night! The 2018 Billboard Music Awards yet again provided us with mind-blowing performances and memorable moments. We’ve got them all in pics.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards featured one of the most-star studded lineups in history, starting with Ariana Grande blowing the roof off Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20. She belted out her incredible new hit “No Tears Left To Cry” to get the party started in a big way. Singer Kelly Clarkson hosted the show in her first ever turn as the emcee of a major awards ceremony and the pop star was so funny, adorable and excited! Not only that she performed a killer medley of hot songs from the last year that showed off her insane vocal and genre range. Bravo! The members of the star-studded audience — especially surprise front row guest Taylor Swift — were singing along to all of the hits.

Shawn Mendes proved what a massive talent he is at just 19-years-old, commanding the stage while singing his hit “In My Blood.” His pal Taylor then was named Billboard Female Artist of the Year, where she praised the power of women in music, before later getting even more emotional later in the night receiving the Top Selling Artist for Reputation and thanking fans for welcoming her back. “When I was making ‘Reputation,’ this album, for a while there, I felt really misunderstood by a lot of people,” she revealed.

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera teamed up with their powerful voices to debut their new duet “Fall In Line” which was definitely one of the highlights of the night with live vocals that were absolutely chill-inducing! Ed Sheeran couldn’t make it to Vegas since he’s in the middle of his European tour, but was beamed in via satellite from Dublin for a brilliant performance of his “Galway Girl.” Jennifer Lopez lit the stage on fire with the first live performance of her song “Dinero” with DJ Khaled. She showed off her usual fierce dance moves while Khaled sat across the stage, making it rain stacks of fake dollars.

Zedd and Maren Morris were on hand to perform their mega-hit “The Middle” and they did not disappoint. The country crooner’s foray into pop music has been a crossover smash, and the newlywed brought it in such a big way at her first live TV perf of the song. EVERYONE in the audience was singing along to the words.

Janet Jackson both performed and received the Billboard Icon Award for her decades long career full of hits. The 52-year-old gave a powerful nod to the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements when receiving her trophy. But the night wasn’t over as Camila Cabello and Pharrell gave a red hot performance of their song “Sangria Wine” where she rocked a skin tight black pants and a bodice top. Camila then segued into her number one hit “Havana” and it was fire! But the best was yet to come as BTS performed their new single “Fake Love” to a crowd that was screaming so loud it was almost hard to hear the guys sing! The biggest boy band in the world became the first ever KPop band to make an appearance on the BBMAs so it was a huge deal.

Salt ‘N Pepa ended the show with an electrifying performance of their 1993 smash “Shoop” then segued into 1990’s “Let’s Talk About Sex.” 28 years later and song is a JAM! Of course they HAD to play their most famous hit, “Push It” and absolutely brought down the house. They then invited En Vogue to the stage to ended the telecast with “What A Man.” WHAT A NIGHT!! Check out all of the 2018 BBMA’s most epic moments in our photo gallery, here.