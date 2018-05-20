Billboard Awards Hottest Couples: See Jesse McCartney With Katie Peterson & More

Love is in the air on the Billboard Awards Red Carpet! Jesse McCartney and his girlfriend, Katie Peterson gave everyone a show when they did a little dance number for the cameras! See those lovebirds and more at the BBMAs in our gallery!

Jesse McCartney, 31, and girlfriend, Katie Peterson, stole the show before it even started at the Billboard Music Awards! The couple put on a mini dance number on the red carpet, where Jesse seductively dipped Katie for the camera. They couldn’t stop smiling as they made their way to the venue in Las Vegas. Meanwhile Ashlee Simpson, 33, and Evan Ross, 29, hit the red carpet together looking more in love than ever. She stunned in a black gown with her bright blonde hair down. See these two, Brett Young with his fiancee, Taylor Mills and more in our BBMAs hottest red carpet couples gallery!

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson dance on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20.

While the couples rocked the red carpet tonight at the Billboard awards, there were many more eye-capturing looks that had heads turning. Due Lipa showed up in a plunging metallic purple dress. Meanwhile, Diplo hit the red carpet in a bright blue suit and black-tinted shades. And, then there was Demi Lovato, who stunned on the red carpet in a plunging cheetah-print dress with a belt.

The Billboard awards are so star-studded, and that includes the list of presenters, which include: Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Halsey, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Justin Hartley & Chrissy Metz, Nick Jonas & Mustard, Chloe Kim, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Des Linden, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough & Jenna Dewan, Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson, Grace VanderWaal and Rebel Wilson.

As for this year’s performances? — Duets will rule the BBMAs stage with Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato to, Macklemore and Kesha, and even the incredible trio Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey. The 2018 Icon Award recipient, Janet Jackson, will also take the stage to perform her iconic hits.