Billboard Awards’ Best Dressed 2018 — Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato & More

It’s one of the biggest nights in music, and stars stunned at the Billboard Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. See the sexiest outfits of the night below!

Stars like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez have some serious pipes, but they also have amazing fashion sense! So many stars looked absolutely flawless at the 2018 Billboard Awards, and we have all the best photos from the red carpet! The show was held live on May 20, broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The biggest names in music did not disappoint, that is for sure!

Erika Janye wore a tiny strapless black mini dress, with a long black skirt attached. She accessorized with bright blue shoes! Justine Skye was wearing a tiny black bra top and high-waisted briefs, with a completely sheer black dress on top. Kelly Clarkson was the host, and looked fabulous as she showed up to the performance-filled event. She recently lost some weight, and showed off her new, slimmer figure. Dua Lipa looked super sexy on the carpet, as she always does, wearing a low cut purple dress straight out of the ’80s. Christina Aguilera was stunning walking into the arena, before hitting the stage with Demi to perform their new single “Fall In Line.” Maren Morris slayed, wearing a sexy gown. Janet Jackson is receiving the coveted Billboard Music Awards ICON Award AND performing. Before she took the stage for the massive honor, she walked the carpet with members of her family! This June, it will be 9 years since her brother Michael Jackson died expectedly.

We also saw stunning looks on both Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani Kordei. Click through the gallery to see all the best dressed stars of the night at the Billboard Awards!