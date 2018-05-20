Chainsmokers, Diplo & Halsey All Honor Avicii At BBMAs Following His Tragic Death

Late DJ and producer Avicii was on the mind of many artists at the 2018 BBMAs. The Chainsmokers and Halsey gave a moving tribute to him onstage, while Diplo mourned him on the red carpet.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 was filled with so many uplifting and energetic performances, but there were still some somber moments. The Chainsmokers and Halsey took to the stage during the first hour of the live telecast to take time to mourn late Swedish DJ Avicii, who died in April from an apparent suicide at just 28 years old. “Before we get to the next award, we’d like to take a minute to talk about our friend Avicii,” Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers said before the group was scheduled to present the Top 100 Hot song. “His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways, and simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community.”

Halsey then added,”Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy, and it makes this tragedy all the more painful. It’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.” About 15 minutes later, The Chainsmokers were named Best Dance/Electronic artists and the duo dedicated their award to Avicii. “I know that everyone nominated for this award was massively influenced by him. He’s someone who made us believe that this is a realistic career.” Drew concluded his moving speech by saying, “I hope you’re somewhere. I hope you found peace and we love you.”

Friend and fellow producer/DJ Diplo remembered Avicii — real name Tim Bergling — in a red carpet interview with Billboard ahead of the telecast. “As an influence to me as far as his quality of music was so high. He kinda like was the first guy to really take the dance music and give another echelon to where it was worldwide,” he said. Clearly Avicii left a mark on so many fellow artists.