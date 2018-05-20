Ariana Grande Epically Slays Opening Performance At BBMAs With ‘No Tears Left To Cry’

Ariana Grande started the Billboard Music Awards off with a bang when she opened the show with an explosive performance of ‘No Tears Left To Cry!’ The singer showed major star power and we are SO here for it!

Ariana Grande, 24, totally blew the roof off of MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20 while opening the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with her new hit “No Tears Left To Cry.” The empowering dance floor jam no doubt left her audience energized and excited for the rest of the award show! Her set was weather-inspired, and we could not get enough of her KILLER vocals. Talk about starting the show off on a great note — Ariana will definitely be a hard act to follow!

Ariana’s set began with her getting lowered down from ceiling on a bed of umbrellas as if she were just waking up. Her performance was super soulful and emotional — JUST what everyone was hoping for. Not only did Ariana’s vocals impress though, she also looked amazing! Stunning in a short black babydoll dress, the star gave off major old Hollywood vibes and we could not get enough. She completed her look with insanely high-heeled thigh-high boots, and her hair was perfectly styled in her signature pony. She also wore a giant bow in her hair and had on a Djula diamond choker worth $169,000 and Harry Kotlar diamond studs worth $80,000.

While Ari was singing her heart out, her dancers showed off amazing choreography using umbrellas. But although the singer didn’t do any dancing herself, she utilized her space on stage brilliantly and even rocked it out with an umbrella herself at one point! Behind her, clouds and rain projected onto the stage, creating an eye-catching effect that just added to her whole performance. Camila Cabello was even spotted on camera rocking it out in the audience and singing along!

Ariana is basically on top of the world right now after releasing “No Tears Left to Cry,” which made her the only artist to have the lead single from their first four albums debut in the Billboard Hot 100! She revealed she’d be opening the Billboard Awards during her May 1 takeover of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on which she also gave the television debut performance of “No Tears Left to Cry.” Is she on fire or what?

In addition to her successful career, Ariana has also made headlines lately due to her recent breakup with rapper Mac Miller, 26. After nearly two years of dating, news of the couple’s split broke on May 9. Just hours later, Ariana posted a sweet message about her ex, revealing Mac is still one of her “best friends.” “Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick,” she wrote via Instagram Story along with sharing a sweet pic of the two of them.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times, regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” She added, “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment it’s not you.” Then, in what seems to be a message directed specifically at Mac, she wrote, “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!”

Recent breakup or not though, Ariana totally killed it with her opening performance! We can’t wait for her to release even more new music!