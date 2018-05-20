Is ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Happening? — Creator Hints There’s ‘More Story To Tell’

Could ’13 Reasons Why’ season 3 get the greenlight soon? After that finale and creator Brian Yorkey’s latest interview, the odds are definitely in our favor.

Now that 13 Reasons Why season 2 is streaming on Netflix, fans are already asking about season 3. Given that open-ended season 2 finale, a third season is a definite possibility. While nothing has been confirmed — yet — the hints are already out there. Show creator Brian Yorkey revealed he is open to more episodes.

“I always think there’s more story to tell, but I think that sort of depends on viewers and everyone’s reaction to it and whether it’s important to keep telling the story,” Brian told The Hollywood Reporter. “I do think that our interest certainly in a season two was because we wanted to continue to follow these people, so I think If there is a future for the show, to me, it’s about these characters and not necessarily a new set of reasons or a new set of tapes.”

The future of the show is entirely in Brian’s hands, according to Paramount Television President Amy Powell. “It’s up to Brian. We’re not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn’t feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be,” she told THR.

To add even more evidence to the season 3 theory, the school that serves as the show’s Liberty High has already been booked. The West Sonoma County Union High School District board approved a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures in April 2018, according to Sonoma West Times & News.

The show’s first season was based off Jay Asher’s best-selling young adult novel. When 13 Reasons Why got renewed for season two, storylines were extended and new ones created to continue the show. Since 13 Reasons Why is already in uncharted territory with its second season, a third season wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Let’s make it happen, Netflix!