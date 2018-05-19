Bishop Michael Curry: What To Know About The Man Who Delivered The Royal Wedding’s Sermon

Bishop Michael Curry just delivered one of the most empowering, and unique sermons at the Royal Wedding. Who is the American church leader?

Bishop Michael Curry is sure to be a viral sensation following his emotive and eccentric sermon at the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Chief Pastor and Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Bishop Michael Curry is an American religious leader with a long career as a trailblazer in his industry. The bishop is the first African American to serve in his leadership role of the Episcopal Church and had the honor to give the address at St. George’s Church during the Royal Wedding on May 19. Here’s everything to know about the church leader!

1. Bishop Michael Curry grew up in segregated Buffalo, New York.

A loud, modern voice for equality and racial integration, Bishop Michael Curry grew up in segregated Buffalo in the 1950s and ’60s. He and his activist father, would lead boycotts against the city’s segregated schools.

2. The Bishop was elected to his role shortly after the Charleston, SC church shooting.

Michael Curry was named the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church at Washington National Cathedral, just weeks after the shootings at a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston, S.C. He replaced the first female bishop, Presiding Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori.

3. Bishop Michael Curry is very progressive on social issues — and loves to take selfies!

Bishop Michael Curry was one of the first bishops to allow same-sex marriages performed in North Carolina churches, and was also involved in demonstrations, calling for local and state governments to help the poor and marginalized in NC. “The work of evangelism and social justice must go together, because it’s part of the whole gospel,” he said to the Washington Post.

4. Bishop Michael Curry praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before giving the sermon at the Royal Wedding.

“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness,” Bishop Michael Curry told CBS. He gave a fiery sermon at the Royal Wedding, addressing all 600 guests with words of hope, love and the doctrine of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ahead of the non-traditional sermon, Curry told the outlet of his unique style, “I’ll never forget my daddy told me when I was fairly new as a priest, he said just always be who you really are. Don’t pretend to be someone else.” During his sermon, he passionately announced, “There’s power in love, don’t underestimate it.”

5. The Bishop has said he is a huge NFL fan!

Bishop Michael Curry is a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills and has said he is a “certified NFL grief counselor.” He’s also a music lover and avid reader.