Tiny Was ‘Moved To Tears’ By Royal Wedding Gospel Choir: Considering Renewing Vows With T.I.

Awww! We’re learning that Tiny got emotional while watching the royal wedding. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

All the world tuned in to watch Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 33, get hitched on Saturday, May 19, including Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42! And, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that the ceremony really effected her in light of T.I.‘s recent legal problems. “Tiny didn’t see the whole wedding, but she did watch Bishop Curry’s sermon on YouTube, and the gospel choir sing ‘Stand By Me’, which gave her the chills and moved her to tears, it was so beautiful,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny loves that there’s now a black princess in the British royal family, and it gives her some hope for the future, which is something she’s been lacking with all that’s been going on in the U.S. recently, especially with Tip’s arrest.”

The source added that the Xscape songstress was so moved by nuptials, it got her thinking about reliving her own wedding day — with a vow renewal ceremony. “Tiny thought Meghan looked like perfection, it brought back happy memories of her own wedding to Tip, and definitely got her to thinking about how she would love to do it all again, by way of a vow renewal service,” they said. OMG! How amazing would that be that be to watch?!

As fans know, the 37-year-old was arrested on May 16 for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness when he forgot the key to his home and allegedly got in an argument with his gate community’s guard when they wouldn’t let him in. Naturally, this shook Tiny up. “Tiny was so triggered by T.I.’s arrest, she’s been having nightmares ever since it happened,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s trying her best to control her worries, but she’s terrified something like this could happen again with a much worse outcome.” Maybe a vow renewal is just what this couple needs right now.