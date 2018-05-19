Royal Wedding Live Stream: Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Big Day With The World Here

It’s finally time for the royal wedding! Don’t miss a moment from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s magical day — watch our FREE live stream for the event of the year here!

If you’re reading this in the United States, then we admire your complete dedication to watching Meghan Markle walk down the aisle so early in the morning! HollywoodLife doesn’t want anyone to miss the beautiful moment that Meghan and Prince Harry say “I do”, so we’re providing access to a free live stream. Watch above! From Meghan’s arrival to Windsor Palace, to the moment she and Harry become man and wife, you won’t have to miss a minute!

And you won’t want to. The world has been waiting for months to see the royal wedding, ever since the couple announced their engagement in November. This isn’t any normal wedding; billions across the globe are obsessed with the UK’s royal family, and especially handsome Harry. The ginger prince has finally found his match! If you’re watching this live stream, you’re definitely not one of the 1200 commoners who scored an invite to stand along the parade path to witness Meghan go into the church (and if you are, why aren’t you paying attention??). Don’t worry; neither were we. A lot of what’s actually going down during the ceremony and reception is shrouded in mystery. For example, nobody knows what Meghan’s wedding dress looks like, save for her best friend/stylist Jessica Mulroney. Perhaps future sister-in-law Kate Middleton got to see it, too!

We know that in the wake of her father experiencing heart problems and not being able to attend the wedding, Harry’s dad, Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle! The Spice Girls and Elton John are reportedly performing at the already star-studded reception, which sounds so exciting! Can you imagine seeing Queen Elizabeth break it down to “2 Become 1”. We can only dream.

Happy Royal Wedding Day, everyone!