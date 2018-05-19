Priyanka Chopra Rocks Purple Makeup For Royal Wedding & We’re So In Love

Purple reign! Priyanka channeled the royal and regal lifestyle with purple makeup at Meghan Markle’s wedding. Get the details on her exact beauty look below!

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous in Givenchy on her wedding day, but Meghan’s friend and guest Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as well! She rocked gorgeous pastel purple makeup. Pati Dubroff told HollywoodLife.com: “Priyanka wore a lilac day suit with an incredible lavender hat. I was inspired by the flowers of spring, lilacs and peonies, so I gave Priyanka a bright, floral, spring look.”

Here’s how to get Priyanka’s exact look from Pati: “For foundation, I used CHANEL Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation in 91 Caramel followed by CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour in Medium, then applied CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rosewood on the apples of her cheeks for a bright, healthy flush.”

For her eyes, Pati said, “I used the dark plum shade from CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Cambon on the outer corner of her eyes, and the pink shades from the palette mixed with CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Rose Synthetique to create a gradation of pale pink shine in the inner corners. In the center her lids, I applied CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rosewood for a pop of bright pink, and finished with a coat of Le Volume de CHANEL Mascara in Noir. For her brows, I used La Palette Sourcils de CHANEL Brow Powder Duo in 40 Naturel to create a soft structure.”

Her gorgeous lips were a combination of the CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Raffinee and the CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Romanesque on the center of her lips.

Ken O’Rourke created her sleek and stunning hair. Mimi Cuttrell styled her in custom Vivienne Westwood. Priyanka wore Lorraine Schwartz 18 karat gold and diamond lightning bolt earrings and diamond rings.