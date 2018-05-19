Someone’s a little nervous! Prince Harry had some trouble putting THAT ring on Meghan Markle’s finger during the ring exchange at the royal wedding on May 19. You have to see this adorable video!

Wedding day jitters happen to the best of us! Prince Harry, 33, struggled to get Meghan Markle’s wedding band on her finger during the royal wedding. The moment was brief, but it was definitely a hiccup amidst an otherwise perfect ceremony. Royals, they’re just like us! Meghan, 33, was right there with her hand on his to help him out, though. On his second try, Prince Harry was able to get the ring on her finger!

Right after that, Meghan said her vows. She looked so in love with Prince Harry as she said “I do.” Their romance has been leading up to this, and we love that these two decided to share their love to the world. Meghan looked absolutely breathtaking in a gorgeous Givenchy gown with an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. She wore a stunning tiara from Queen Elizabeth II’s jewelry vault. Harry’s dad and future king, Prince Charles, helped walk Meghan down the aisle. In a break with tradition, Meghan walked herself inside the chapel before being met by Prince Charles.

When Meghan made it down the aisle, Prince Harry couldn’t help but tell his bride how he felt about her. At the altar, Harry told Meghan that he loved her. He also said, “You look amazing.” Isn’t he the sweetest?! Throughout the ceremony, Meghan and Harry held hands. This is a royal wedding we won’t soon forget! Congrats to Prince Harry and Meghan, a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! You can remember this royal wedding for years to come by checking out our commemorative coffee table book in our related links below!