Meghan Markle must be a pretty cool bride, because Prince Harry’s exes were guests at today’s Royal Wedding!

It’s pretty chill of Meghan Markle to allow her almost-husband Prince Harry to invite his ex-girlfriends to their royal nuptials! A few of Harry’s infamous exes were indeed present to see the highly-anticipated wedding take place! Cressida Bonas, who dated the red-headed prince from 2010 to 2012 got the invite, as did Ellie Goulding, who Harry was spotted cozying up to at the Audi Polo Challenge in May 2016. Additionally, Prince Harry’s on and off girlfriend of seven years, Chelsy Davy, was also seen entering Windsor Castle. She also attended Prince William‘s wedding in 2011 and the exes have stayed good friends since their split in May 2010.

Chelsy looked gorgeous in a navy dress and the must-wear accessory — an intricate fascinator. The hats are actually required uniform for women attending Royal Weddings, and they aren’t allowed to remove them in the church. Currently, Chelsy is a jewelry designer and launched her own brand, Aya, in 2016. Cressida Bonas was spotted looking stunning in a color, short-sleeved dress and light pink feather fascinator. She was all smiles as she headed into Windsor Castle to see her ex-turned-friend marry his American bride.

Post-Harry, Cressida has had a great career as an actress! The gorgeous blonde and Prince Harry were introduced by the prince’s cousin Princess Eugenie, and her family reportedly has ties to King Edward VII. According to the Daily Mail, Harry and his ex-girlfriends are all on good terms! “Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there,” a source told the outlet. “He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind.”

Funnily, Ellie Goulding sang at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton just seven years ago! While she has no plans to perform at this wedding reception (we’re leaving that up to the Spice Girls!), she’ll join close friend Princess Eugenie and the rest of the star-studded guest list.