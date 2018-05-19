Prince George & Princess Charlotte Look Adorable As Page Boy & Bridesmaid At Royal Wedding

Aw! Prince George and Princess Charlotte totally stole the show at the royal wedding in their super cute outfits! The little ones looked so cute as the page boy and bridesmaid!

It may be Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, but it’s also a chance to get a new glimpse of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. The little royals arrived at the royal wedding all dolled up in their adorable outfits to serve as members of Meghan’s bridal party. Prince George was a page boy, while Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid. They walked in with other page boys and bridesmaids. Prince Louis stayed at home with a nanny.

The last time Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen in public was in April 2018 when they went to visit their new baby brother. As usual, the siblings looked precious. All the spotlight was on Princess Charlotte when she waved to the crowd like the little queen she is. Her smile is just the cutest!

This isn’t the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte have played big roles in a wedding. They were a page boy and bridesmaid at Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, 42, in 2017.

The Bridesmaids and Page boys arrive at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/gnhHRi5lui — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom, Kate Middleton, 36, is attending the royal wedding, but she will not be a part of the bridal party. This will be Kate's first official public appearance since giving birth to her third child. Their dad, Prince William, 35, is Prince Harry's best man. Prince Harry was William's best man at his wedding in 2011. George and Charlotte's grandfather, Prince Charles, 69, will be walking Meghan, 36, down the aisle since her father is unable to attend due to health problems. The royal wedding is going to be a family affair, that's for sure!