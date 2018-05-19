Pregnant Pippa Middleton Stuns In Mint Green Floral Dress At Royal Wedding

Pippa Middleton strikes again! Kate Middleton’s sister looked absolutely beautiful in a gorgeous floral dress at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. Look at that tiny baby bump!

Leave it to Pippa Middleton, 34, to make a fashion statement at another royal wedding! When Kate Middleton’s younger sister stepped out on Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle’s big day, she looked like a million bucks. Pippa rocked her tiny baby bump in a beautiful mint green and pink floral dress by The Fold that was perfect for the royal wedding. Her hair was pulled back into a bun, and she completed her look with a pink fascinator. She was accompanied by her husband, James Matthews, 42.

No one will ever forget Pippa’s grand entrance at Prince William, 35, and Kate’s royal wedding in 2011. Pippa wore a gorgeous fitted white gown as she served as Kate’s maid of honor. Her perfect butt caused quite the stir when she stepped out to carry Kate’s train down the aisle. She nearly stole the spotlight from her big sis! Let’s face it, we’ve all been trying to get Pippa’s butt since 2011!

Pippa was reportedly left off the guest list for Meghan and Harry’s wedding reception, according to UK’s Mirror. When Pippa married James, Harry brought Meghan to the wedding reception, but she wasn’t invited to the wedding. Time will tell if Pippa scores a last-minute invite to the post-wedding celebration!

Pippa's sister made her first public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23. Kate, 36, attended the wedding just as a guest, while hubby Prince William served as Prince Harry's best man. Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were a page boy and bridesmaid, just like they were at Pippa's 2017 wedding!