Offset Shares Grisly Photos Of His Car Crash Injuries — See Pics Of His Bloody Wounds

Yikes! Offset shared photos of his injuries and the state of his car after his horrific car accident. See the gruesome pics here.

Offset, 26, got into a terrifying car crash on May 16, and he’s now opening up about the accident on social media. The Migos rapper took to his Instagram account to share some gory photos of his injuries from the incident. He also posted photos of his totaled lime green Dodge Challenger. “This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers,” he captioned the series of gruesome images. You can see the pics in the Instagram below, or our gallery above, but fair warning: they’re really graphic.

As previously reported, the “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker was hospitalized for minor injuries after crashing his vehicle in Atlanta. Offset was released mere hours later and was reported to be okay by TMZ. Thankfully his pregnant fiancée Cardi B, 25, wasn’t in the car with him at the time of the accident. The “Bodak Yellow” songstress rushed to be by her man’s side after the incident, and later tweeted out a message about how thankful she was that her baby daddy wasn’t seriously hurt. “Sooo grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way I love you @OffsetYRN,” she wrote on May 17.

But just because Offset’s ok, doesn’t mean he’s in the clear. The accident is reportedly being investigated by officials who are trying to figure out what happened at the scene. The hip-hop artist’s car was the only vehicle involved in the incident, and he didn’t call the cops after it occurred. Instead, a person who happened to be passing by at the time notified the police to the scene.