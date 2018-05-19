Nicki Minaj’s 10 Hottest Performance Outfits Of All-Time: Sexy Bodysuits & More

Nicki Minaj is performing on the ‘SNL’ season finale on May 19, and you know she’s going to wear something HOT! Let’s take a look back at Nicki’s sexy performance outfits that we’ll never be able to forget.

Every time Nicki Minaj, 35, steps out onstage to perform, she kills it. Not only is her music incredible, she always looks fantastic, too. Nicki is always surprising us with her performance outfits. Even though every outfit is different, Nicki manages to always look incredibly sexy. The rapper can do no wrong!

The “Chun-Li” rapper went for a bondage vibe at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. During her epic performance, Nicki wore a black BDSM-inspired catsuit. From the see-through elements to the outfit to the latex boots, Nicki’s look from head to toe was HOT, HOT, HOT! But this is just one of many sexy performance outfits.

At the 2015 VMAs, Nicki went for a super exotic look in a sparkling red bodysuit and a massive matching headdress. The next year, Nicki went for a much simpler outfit, but it was just as hot. Nicki sizzled in a bright pink bodysuit and thigh-high boots while performing with Ariana Grande, 24. Nicki’s not afraid to push fashion boundaries and surprise people, and that’s why we love her!

Nicki will be performing on the season 43 finale of Saturday Night Live. She’s the musical guest, while Tina Fey, 48, is the host. Talk about some girl power! Nicki is gearing up to release her next album, Queen, on June 15. She recently dropped two hot tracks from the album — “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” — that are playlist gold. Nicki’s likely going to go on tour after this album is released, and you know she’ll have the hottest performance outfits. Take a look at Nicki’s most memorable and very sexy performance costumes in our gallery now!