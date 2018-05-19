Prince Charles Walks Meghan Markle Down The Aisle During The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle just made her trip down the aisle! Prince Charles escorted the bride to the alter after she walked alone halfway in St. George’s Chapel on May 19. See the beautiful moment here!

Just days before the Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle announced that her father Thomas Markle would not be present at the big event due to serious health concerns. But fear not – the bride still had someone to walk her down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel! Prince Charles escorted Meghan to the alter where his son Prince Harry was waiting to marry her after she entered the church alone! He then stopped short of giving her away, and she joined her very happy soon-to-be husband.

The last minute switcheroo was announced one day before the wedding via a Kensington Palace statement. “Ms. Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” the statement read. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to bale to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Ahead of the nuptials, the former Suits actress issued a statement through Kensington Palace on May 17 expressing her sadness over her father’s inability to be at her wedding. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” the statement read. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Thomas suffered a heart attack on May 8, but checked himself out of the hospital with hopes of flying to the U.K. to be with his daughter ahead of her wedding day. After that, however, news broke that he staged paparazzi photos of himself getting ready for the big day, and he pulled out of attending the ceremony due to public embarrassment.

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel to wed Prince Harry. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/aGusVjzvfr — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

He then changed his mind again on May 15, after Meghan got in touch with him and reportedly asked him to come. Unfortunately, he then began suffering chest pains once again mere hours later, and had to be sent back to the ER. He reportedly underwent heart surgery the following day, according to TMZ. This clearly proved much too taxing to hop on an international flight and get to England on time. Many suspected that Meghan’s mother would escort her down the aisle in his place.