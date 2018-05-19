Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress — Breathtaking Marrying Prince Harry: First Look

Here comes the bride! Meghan Markle looked like a literal Princess in a stunning gown as she married Prince Harry on May 19. See all the angles of her dress below!

Meghan Markle, 36, is the luckiest girl in the world today! Millions watched her get married to Prince Harry on May 19, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry was christened. Her STUNNING wedding down has a boat neck neckline, with long sleeves. She arrived at the church just before the actual ceremony, which started at noon in London. Since her own father sadly could not make it, Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles walked her gown the aisle. How sweet!

Along with her absolutely amazing dress, her beauty look was fantastic. She went classic and elegant — defined eyes, nude lips and her hair up off her shoulders. She also wore a large tiara and a dramatic veil over her face. Elegant and timeless! She wore stud earrings and a light pink manicure.

Meghan wore a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown for her official engagement portraits which were released in December 2017. That dress had a beaded bodice with sheer sleeves and a black tulle skirt. It was breathtaking as well! Of course, people will compare Meghan’s wedding dress to Kate’s insanely gorgeous dress, which had long, lace sleeves and a full skirt. Kate’s dress was designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. It featured hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly lace on the bodice and skirt. Her train was almost 7 feet long. She wore the “halo” tiara, borrowed from the Queen.

Beautiful updo! A post shared by Meghan Markle (@hrhofsussex) on May 19, 2018 at 3:45am PDT

We think Meghan looked absolutely stunning — we really never had a doubt about that — and wish her and Harry all the best!