Patrick J. Adams & More Of Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Show Support At Royal Wedding

How sweet! Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars all showed up to the royal wedding on May 19 to see her walk down the aisle and marry Prince Harry. Talk about an epic reunion!

Meghan Markle’s Suits family scored an invite to the biggest event of the year. Patrick J. Adams, 36, Gina Torres, 49, Sarah Rafferty, 45, and Rick Hoffman, 47, were all in attendance at Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19. They all looked fashionable and so happy to see Meghan, 36, who played Rachel on the hit show, marry the love of her life. Patrick was accompanied by wife and Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, 32.

Gina admitted that she was actually surprised she got an invite! “I was,” Gina said on TODAY outside Windsor Castle, where Meghan and Harry will wed. “I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.” All three of her co-stars knew about her romance with Harry long before it became public. They’re all great secret keepers!

Patrick, who played Meghan’s longtime onscreen love, Mike, on Suits, wrote the sweetest message to his former co-star the day before her real-life wedding. “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well.”

Meghan was on Suits from 2011 to 2018. Meghan and Patrick were written out at the end of season 7. Their final appearance included a TV wedding. How fitting! You can remember this day forever by checking out the commemorative coffee table book in our related links below!