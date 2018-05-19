Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton Wedding Dresses: Their Angelic Long-Sleeve Gowns

Here comes the bride! Meghan Markle looked like the princess she is at her wedding, & her dress was as classic and angelic as Kate Middleton’s, from her 2011 wedding to Prince William!

The day finally arrived! Meghan Markle walked down the isle to marry Prince Harry in a stunning ceremony, and OMG she looked like an absolute vision in her Givenchy gown. The day brings back memories of when Kate Middleton married Prince William on April 29, 2011, in an elaborate Alexander McQueen gown. The world watched as Kate unloaded from her carriage in the satin gown, which featured an overlaid lace bodice and appliquéd skirt that was hand sewn. Her gown also included a deep neckline and lace long sleeves. Meghan also opted for a long-sleeve gown, designed by Givenchy, except instead of a V-neckline, she showed off her décolletage with a boat neck. Both brides wore dresses that featured long trains and extravagant veils. Meghan’s veil dazzled atop a tiara from the Queen’s collection — the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau. Similarly, Kate wore the Queen’s dazzling Cartier Halo tiara, which the 92-year-old monarch was gifted for her 18th birthday.

While there were many similarities in the women’s dresses, the weddings were vastly different. Prince William and Kate’s ceremony was held in Westminster Abbey in front of 1,900 guests, while Meghan and Harry’s was in a smaller venue at St. George’s Chapel, which only holds 600. Additionally, the Middleton’s and the Royals split the 23.7 million Euro wedding cost, while Meghan and Harry’s is solely funded by the Royal family. The newlyweds also will not be participating in the famous balcony kiss, as Prince William and Kate so lovingly did. This is said to be because the wedding of Will and Kate was considered a “state event,” since William will one day be king, and today’s wedding is more so a “family affair.”

Meghan’s father was unable to attend the nuptials because of health complications and last-minute heart surgery. This wedding was certainly plagued with scandal in the weeks leading up to the big day, with public outbursts by the bride’s dad Thomas Markle Sr. and her step-sister. However, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, drove with Meghan to the church in a vintage Rolls Royce the morning of, and was in tears throughout the ceremony. Just seeing Meghan in that gown, everyone was moved to tears!