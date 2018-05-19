Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Post-Baby Body Tight Low-Cut Nude Dress At Pop Up Shop

Kylie Jenner made her first big trip to visit her adoring fans since having baby Stormi. We’ve got pics of her sexy flesh-colored dress she wore to greet customers at her new San Francisco pop up shop.

When Kylie Jenner opens up a pop-up store for her cosmetics, you can bet that thousands are going to turn out not just to pick up a lip kit but to see the 20-year-old in person. She laid low for most of 2017 while pregnant with baby Stormi Webster, who she delivered on Feb. 1 of this year. Now just three months after giving birth she’s back to business. Kylie flew up to San Francisco on May 18 to meet and greet the masses who lined up for her arrival at the Kylie Cosmetics pop up shop. She did not disappoint, wearing a nude-hued skin-tight strapless dress that showed off her super-tiny post-baby waistline while still maintaining her famous booty. The color made her look practically naked, and the frock fit her like an absolute glove.

Since this was Ky’s first major public appearance in almost a year, she brought it hard when it came to her amazing glam look. She wore her hair in long, dark waves, had on flawless makeup and told fans in an Instagram story that she was wearing her Khlo$ nude shade of lip kit. This girl is her brand’s best ambassador! When she was outside posing with fans for selfies, Kylie paired her dress with a black leather motorcycle jacket to protect her from the San Francisco chill.

It was an absolute madhouse at 21 Grant St. where Kylie’s new store is located. The entire block had to be closed off by police because so many people turned up to see Kylie in person. Kylizzle’s a pretty private so for most of those folks it was a once in a lifetime chance at being in her presence. She made sure to capture the entire trip on her Instagram stories, from her flight up north to getting ready while wearing a white tracksuit that said “San Francisco” down the sides, which is available for purchase at her shop. Ky then gave us a first-hand look at what it was like to see people literally screaming in joy upon her arrival in IG story videos. She mingled with customers, took selfies with fans and proved she’s back and better than ever post-baby.