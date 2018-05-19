Kate Middleton Stuns In Cream Dress At The Royal Wedding – See Her Post-Baby Body Look

Kate Middleton just arrived to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and she looks so beautiful! See her gorgeous look here!

Kate Middleton, 36, has officially arrived at the Royal Wedding and you can barely tell she gave birth less than a month ago! The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a cream coat dress and matching hat for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May 19. She was positively glowing, opting for a natural makeup look. Her hair looked perfect as well, having been styled neatly under her hair accessory. To be fair, has Kate ever not looked incredible?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the mom-of-three since leaving the hospital after Prince Louis‘ birth on April 23. She and husband Prince William, 36, – who is serving as his brother’s best man during the ceremony – were spotted leaving Kensington Palace and heading to Windsor Castle for the bride and groom’s wedding rehearsal on May 17. Of course, Kate’s hair and makeup were done perfectly then too. Unfortunately, her full outfit wasn’t visible as she was riding in the front seat of an SUV, but we could make out a chic floral pattern on her top.

While Kate isn’t part of the official bridal party, two of her children are. Ahead of the big event, the palace announced that Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, would be a bridesmaid and page boy, respectively. These two are basically pros at this role already, having played the same parts (and totally stealing the show) at Pippa Middleton‘s wedding last year. However, Kate’s absence from the wedding party isn’t a snub at all. The former Suits actress opted not to have a maid-of-honor. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” the palace previously explained. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”