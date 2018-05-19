John Cena & Nikki Bella Reunite For 1st Time In Public Since Split — Are They Back Together?

Whoa! Nikki Bella and John Cena were just spotted out together in San Diego! Is this relationship on the mend! See the new pic right here!

OMG! It looks like John Cena, 41, and his ex-fiancee Nikki Bella, 34, could be rekindling their love, per TMZ! The former couple were spotted strolling in San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood, where John lives, on Saturday, May 19, naturally fueling rumors that they have once again struck up a romance! As fans know, this is the first time they’ve been spotted together since their high-publicized split. John kept things casual in a red Tapout tee and black shorts while Nikki rocked grey sweats and a red beanie for their reunion.

The couple shocked fans in April when they announced that they were cancelling their wedding when it was just weeks away. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” Nikki confirmed the breakup by sharing the statement to her Instagram account, adding that “We [love] you all!”

Then, John shocked fans by doing a total 180 when he went on the Today show on May 14. That’s where he revealed that he stilled loved her AND that he’s willing to have kids with her now — something he reportedly wasn’t interested in previously. Unsurprisingly, we learned that this truly caught Nikki off-guard!

“Nikki misses John so much it’s crazy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks about him constantly and still loves him to pieces. Nikki really wants to believe John when he says he wants to be a dad now, but she can’t help doubting him still though, given that it’s such a drastic turnaround.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if they’re truly an item again!