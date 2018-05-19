Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Nipples In Completely Topless Instagram Post — See Pic

Iggy Azalea doesn’t care about the Instagram rules against nudity! She shared a photo of her without a top on, and dared the social media platform to try and take it down.

Instagram isn’t a fan of photos that show off nipples belonging specifically to women, but Iggy Azalea DGAF. The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of herself rocking a wide chainmail dress with absolutely nothing underneath – but the social media platform will have a tough time taking it down. She narrowly passed the app’s rules by blurring out her nipples, which she mentioned in the caption. “Wow how are you gonna remove a picture of my blurred nipples. bye this picture is staying up. F*** Instagram,” she wrote.

We’re glad the “Fancy” rapper is getting creative with her Insta profile, because it’s currently the only form of social media that she’s using. She announced on May 17 that she’d be taking a hiatus from Twitter as she finishes up her second EP Surviving The Summer. “I’ll be back in a few weeks when i have the artwork and dates for you because right now your [sic] supper killing my creative energy. love you tho. see you in a little bit. ill be on instagram. dont ruin that too. lol,” she tweeted.

Iggy also gave some context into her creative process and what she’s going through while finishing up her latest project. “Sometimes I feel a little overwhelmed by how many little pieces I have to get sorted out before I can say music and visuals are done,” she tweeted. “But I say all this to say I met up and spoke to an old friend/creative person I work with last night and we spoke for a long time about the themes and undertones of STS and actually – I’m on track,” she added. “I feel very good today. Everything is on track no delays.”